Bellator 216 Weigh-in Video & Results: MVP and Paul Daley Ready to Let Loose

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator 216: MVP vs. Daley takes place Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The event is the second half of back-to-back fight cards in the same arena on consecutive nights.

The Bellator 216 line-up is now official following Friday’s weigh-in.

The fight card is topped by a battle between heated rivals Michael “Venom” Page and Paul Daley, followed closely by a rematch between Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic and Roy Nelson and another heavyweight showdown between Cheick Kongo and Vitaly Minakov.

Bellator 216: MVP vs. Daley Weigh-in Results

Main Card

Welterweight World Grand Prix Matchup: Michael Page (170) vs. Paul Daley (170)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Mirko Cro Cop (234.5) vs. Roy Nelson (259.5)

Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Cheick Kongo (236) vs. Vitaly Minakov (240.5)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Yaroslav Amasov (169.75) vs. Erick Silva (170)

Women’s Flyweight Main Card Bout: Valerie Loureda (123.5) vs. Colby Fletcher (122.25)

Preliminary Card