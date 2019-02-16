Bellator 216 Weigh-in Video & Results: MVP and Paul Daley Ready to Let Loose

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 15, 2019
(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Bellator 216: MVP vs. Daley takes place Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The event is the second half of back-to-back fight cards in the same arena on consecutive nights.

The Bellator 216 line-up is now official following Friday’s weigh-in.

The fight card is topped by a battle between heated rivals Michael “Venom” Page and Paul Daley, followed closely by a rematch between Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic and Roy Nelson and another heavyweight showdown between Cheick Kongo and Vitaly Minakov.

Bellator 216: MVP vs. Daley Weigh-in Results

Main Card

  • Welterweight World Grand Prix Matchup: Michael Page (170) vs. Paul Daley (170)
  • Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Mirko Cro Cop (234.5) vs. Roy Nelson (259.5)
  • Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Cheick Kongo (236) vs. Vitaly Minakov (240.5)
  • Welterweight Main Card Bout: Yaroslav Amasov (169.75) vs. Erick Silva (170)
  • Women’s Flyweight Main Card Bout: Valerie Loureda (123.5) vs. Colby Fletcher (122.25)

Preliminary Card

  • Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Tyrell Fortune (246.25) vs. Ryan Pokryfky (250)
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Patrick Casey (155.75) vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev (154)
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Vinicius De Jesus (171) vs. Rodolpho Barcellos (169.5)
  • 165-Pound Catchweight Bout: Kemran Lachinov (166) vs. Kastriot Xhema (165)
  • Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Reginaldo Felix (185) vs. Justin Sumter (185.5)
  • Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Jesse Kosakowski (168) vs. Rodolfo Rocha (170.5)
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Demetrius Plaza (169.5) vs. Andrews Rodriguez (169.5)

