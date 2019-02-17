Bellator 216: Page vs. Daley Fight Highlights Videos

Bellator 216: Michael “Venom” Page vs. Paul “Semtex” Daley Fight Highlights

Bellator 216 Full Main Card Fight Highlights

Check out the Bellator 216 fight highlights, where Michael “Venom” Page and Paul “Semtex” Daley finally settled their rivalry in the cage.

Also featured on the fight card was a rematch between Mirko Cro Cop Filipovic and Roy Nelson, plus a second heavyweight battle featuring Cheick Kongo vs. Vitaly Minakov.

Though Bellator 216 was one of the promotion’s biggest events of the year, the focus was largely on the main event grudge match between Page and Daley.

Most had anticipated Page’s arsenal of striking fireworks opposite Daley’s knockout power striking to take center stage, but things didn’t go quite as expected.