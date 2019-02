Watch the Bellator 216: MVP vs. Daley Weigh-in Live, Friday at 10:30 AM ET

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA) Watch the Bellator 216: MVP vs. Daley weigh-in streaming live on Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET. Welterweight strikers Michael "Venom" Page meets rival Paul Daley in Saturday's main event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.