Bellator 215 Weigh-in Results: Heavyweights Push the Limit

February 14, 2019
Bellator 215 is set to kick off back-to-back events at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., following Thursday’s official weigh-in.

Headliner Matt Mitrione tipped the scale at 258.25 pounds for his heavyweight bout with Sergei Kharitonov, who bumped against the heavyweight limit by weighing 265 pounds on the scale. 

Following Friday’s Bellator 215, the promotion keeps things set up for Saturday night, where Michael “Venom” Page faces heated rival Paul Daley in the Bellator 216 main event, while Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic returns to the cage for a rematch with Roy Nelson.

Bellator 215: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov Weigh-in Results

Main Card

  • Matt Mitrione (258.25) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (265)
  • Logan Storley (169.25) vs. Ion Pascu (170.25)
  • Eduardo Dantas (136) vs. Toby Misech (135.5)
  • Mike Kimbel (136) vs. John Douma (136)
  • Austin Vanderford (174.25) vs. Cody Jones (174)

Prelims

  • Steve Mowry (246.5) vs. Darion Abbey (264)
  • Amber Leibrock (145) vs. Amanda Bell (145.5)
  • Pat McCrohan (184.75) vs. Jason Markland (185.75)
  • Tabatha Watkins (106) vs. Lindsey VanZandt (105)
  • Pete Rogers (145) vs. Jason Rine (141)
  • Matt Probin (145.75) vs. Ali Zebian (146)
  • Zarrukh Adashev (125) vs. Ronie Arana (126)
  • Billy Goff (168) vs. Ryan Hardy (169.5)
