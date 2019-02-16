HOT OFF THE WIRE
Bellator 215 Results: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov Stopped on Accidental Groin Kick

February 16, 2019
The Bellator 215 main event was stopped almost before it even got started.

Veterans Matt Mitrione and Sergei Kharitonov were primed for a good old-fashioned heavyweight slugfest at Bellator 215 on Friday night, the first of back-to-back events for the promotion on consecutive nights in the same venue, the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. But just as the fight got underway, it was stopped.

Mitrione met Kharitonov in the center of the cage, launching a kick with his left leg, but the kick went straight up the middle and into Kharitonov’s groin. Deemed unable to continue, the fight went no further.

At the 15-second mark of the first round, the bout was ruled a no contest.

The Bellator 215 co-main event went all three rounds with University of Minnesota wrestling standout Logan Storley dominating his bout with Ion Pascu. Storley walked away with a resounding 30-27, 30-26, 30-26 route of Pascu.

Former Bellator bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas began his climb back to the belt with a unanimous decision victory over Toby Misech, while John Douma secured a textbook triangle choke to finish Mike Kimbel.

Bellator 215: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov Results

Main Card

  • Matt Mitrione (13-6, 1 NC) and Sergei Kharitonov (29-7, 2 NC) ended in a no contest
  • Logan Storley (10-0) defeated Ion Pascu (18-9) via unanimous decision (30-27 30-26, 30-26)
  • Eduardo Dantas (21-6) defeated Toby Misech (11-7) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • John Douma (4-1) defeated Mike Kimbel (2-1) via submission (triangle choke) at 2:51 of round one
  • Austin Vanderford (7-0) defeated Cody Jones (6-3) via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:49 of round one

Prelims

  • Steve Mowry (6-0) defeated Darion Abbey (0-1) via submission (kimura) at 1:27 of round one
  • Amanda Bell (6-5) defeated Amber Leibrock (3-3) via KO (punches) at 3:52 of round one
  • Pat McCrohan (4-2) defeated Jason Markland (0-1) via TKO (punches) at 1:11 of round one
  • Lindsey VanZandt (5-1) defeated Tabatha Watkins (3-1) via TKO (punches) at 3:25 of round two
  • Pete Rogers (4-4) defeated Jason Rine (1-5) via TKO (strikes) at :50 of round two
  • Matt Probin (4-0) defeated Ali Zebian (1-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Zarrukh Adashev (2-1) defeated Ronie Arana (0-3) via unanimous decision (29-28. 30-27, 30-27)
  • Billy Goff (2-0) defeated Ryan Hardy (0-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

