Watch the Bellator 215: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov Weigh-in Live at 5 PM ET

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Watch the Bellator 215: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov weigh-in streaming live on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. Heavyweight Matt Mitrione faces Sergei Kharitonov in the fight card’s main event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

