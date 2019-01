Bellator 214: Ryan Bader Says It’s a Dream to Fight Fedor Emelianenko

(Courtesy of MMAFighting)

During the Bellator 214 open workouts, light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader discusses his Heavyweight World Grand Prix final against Fedor Emelianenko.

Bader and Emelianenko headline Saturdays’ Bellator 214 fight card at The Forum in Inglewood, California.