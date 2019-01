Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader Weigh-in Replay

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

The fighters competing on Saturday’s Bellator 214 fight card at The Forum in Inglewood, California officially weighed in on Friday. The event features the finals of the Bellator MMA Heavyweight World Grand Prix. Fedor Emelianenko faces Ryan Bader in the main event with the vacant heavyweight title on the line.

