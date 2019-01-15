HOT OFF THE WIRE
Joseph Benavidez

featuredJoseph Benavidez Believes the Whole Flyweight Division is Rooting for Henry Cejudo Over TJ Dillashaw

featuredJon Jones’ Coach Says He Has a Scary Level of Motivation Heading into 2019

Jon Jones rocks Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232

featured2018 Comeback Fighter of the Year: Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo UFC 227 post-fight with belt

featured2018 Upset of the Year: Henry Cejudo’s Win Over Demetrious Johnson

Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader Media Call (Plus Full Fight Card)

January 15, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Former Pride FC champion Fedor Emelianenko and current Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader fielded questions on Tuesday about their pending heavyweight title fight, which takes place at Bellator 214 on Jan. 26 in Inglewood, Calif.

The two have moved through the first-ever Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, each having defeated two other men to get here. Fedor rolled through former UFC champion Frank Mir and Chael Sonnen, defeating each by way of technical knockout. Bader was no less impressive, scoring wins over Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal and Matt Mitrione, a man that holds a win over Fedor.

Joining them on the call were Jake Hager and J.W. Kiser, who are also fighting on the Bellator 214 fight card. You might shake your head and say what, who? But Hager is better known as Jack Swagger, the moniker he performed under while on the WWE roster and promises to be a significant draw for the fight promotion.

TRENDING > Check Out Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko Highlights Before Their Bellator 214 Showdown

Though Hager is following in the footsteps of fellow former WWE star CM Punk, who lost back-to-back bouts under the UFC banner, he insists that his foray into the cage will be much different from the disappointing results from CM Punk.

Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader Fight Card

Main Card

  • Heavyweight World Grand Prix Final: Fedor Emelianenko (38-5, 1 NC) vs. Ryan Bader (26-5) 
  • Featherweight Co-Main Event: Aaron Pico (4-1) vs. Henry Corrales (16-3) 
  • Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Jake Hager (Pro Debut) vs. J.W. Kiser (1-1)
  • Bantamweight Main Card Bout: Juan Archuleta (21-1) vs. Ricky Bandejas (11-1)

Preliminary Card

  • Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Weber Almeida (1-0) vs. Odan Chinchilla (1-0)
  • Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Jay Jay Wilson (1-0) vs. Tyler Beneke (Pro Debut)
  • Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Sean Johnson (3-1) vs. Art Rivas (5-2)
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jorge Juarez (3-0) vs. David Pacheco (0-0)
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Jesse Merritt (5-4) vs. Thor Skancke (10-8-1)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA