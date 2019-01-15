Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader Media Call (Plus Full Fight Card)

Former Pride FC champion Fedor Emelianenko and current Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader fielded questions on Tuesday about their pending heavyweight title fight, which takes place at Bellator 214 on Jan. 26 in Inglewood, Calif.

The two have moved through the first-ever Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, each having defeated two other men to get here. Fedor rolled through former UFC champion Frank Mir and Chael Sonnen, defeating each by way of technical knockout. Bader was no less impressive, scoring wins over Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal and Matt Mitrione, a man that holds a win over Fedor.

Joining them on the call were Jake Hager and J.W. Kiser, who are also fighting on the Bellator 214 fight card. You might shake your head and say what, who? But Hager is better known as Jack Swagger, the moniker he performed under while on the WWE roster and promises to be a significant draw for the fight promotion.

Though Hager is following in the footsteps of fellow former WWE star CM Punk, who lost back-to-back bouts under the UFC banner, he insists that his foray into the cage will be much different from the disappointing results from CM Punk.

Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader Fight Card

Main Card

Heavyweight World Grand Prix Final: Fedor Emelianenko (38-5, 1 NC) vs. Ryan Bader (26-5)

Featherweight Co-Main Event: Aaron Pico (4-1) vs. Henry Corrales (16-3)

Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Jake Hager (Pro Debut) vs. J.W. Kiser (1-1)

Bantamweight Main Card Bout: Juan Archuleta (21-1) vs. Ricky Bandejas (11-1)

Preliminary Card