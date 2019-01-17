HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAlexander Hernandez Calls ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone a ’60-Percent’ Fighter Who Runs From Adversity

featuredHenry Cejudo Promises to Teach TJ Dillashaw a Harsh Lesson in Humility: ‘I’m Going to Make Him Pay’

Joseph Benavidez

featuredJoseph Benavidez Believes the Whole Flyweight Division is Rooting for Henry Cejudo Over TJ Dillashaw

featuredJon Jones’ Coach Says He Has a Scary Level of Motivation Heading into 2019

Full Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader Fight Card Unveiled

January 17, 2019
NoNo Comments

The full slate of bouts for Bellator’s return to the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Jan. 26 has been completed with a five-fight main card and 11 preliminary contests.

The main event of the card will feature the Finals of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix, where the greatest heavyweight of all-time Fedor Emelianenko (38-5, 1 NC) faces current light heavyweight champ Ryan Bader (26-5) for the Bellator world heavyweight title. The co-main event will feature the highly touted prospect Aaron Pico (4-1) against the always-tough Henry Corrales (16-3) at featherweight.

In addition, professional wrestling superstar Jake Hager begins his MMA career against J.W. Kiser (1-1) at heavyweight, Juan Archuleta (21-1) squares off with Ricky Bandejas (11-1) in a battle of surging bantamweights and Adel Altamimi (7-5), a coach with Jay Glazer’s Merging Vets and Players program, will make his Bellator debut against Brandon McMahan (5-6) in the main card opener. The prelims for Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader will feature the anticipated MMA debut of jiu-jitsu ace A.J. Agazarm (0-0) against Jesse Roberts (0-0), as well as the Bellator debut of 2016 Greco-Roman Word team member Chris Gonzalez (1-0) taking on Henry Mendez (0-1) and Lyoto Machida-training partner, Weber Almeida (1-0), facing Odan Chinchilla (1-0) at bantamweight.

TRENDING > Stephen Thompson Set to Welcome Anthony Pettis to UFC Welterweight Division

Complete Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader Fight Card

Main Card:

  • Heavyweight World Grand Prix Finals Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (38-5, 1 NC) vs. Ryan Bader (26-5)
  • Featherweight Co-Main Event: Aaron Pico (4-1) vs. Henry Corrales (16-3)
  • Heavyweight Feature Bout: Jake Hager (Pro Debut) vs. J.W. Kiser (1-1)
  • Bantamweight Feature Bout: Juan Archuleta (21-1) vs. Ricky Bandejas (11-1)
  • Featherweight Feature Bout: Brandon McMahan (5-6) vs. Adel Altamimi (7-5)

Preliminary Card:

  • 160-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: A.J. Agazarm (Pro Debut) vs. Jesse Roberts (Pro Debut)
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Chris Gonzalez (1-0) vs. Henry Mendez (0-1)
  • Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Weber Almeida (1-0) vs. Odan Chinchilla (1-0)
  • Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Jay Jay Wilson (1-0) vs. Tyler Beneke (Pro Debut)
  • Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Sean Johnson (3-1) vs. Art Rivas (5-2)
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jorge Juarez (3-0) vs. David Pacheco (Pro Debut)
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Jesse Merritt (5-4) vs. Thor Skancke (10-8-1)
  • 190-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Osman Diaz (2-1) vs. Christopher Reyes (Pro Debut)
  • Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: James Barnes (11-3) vs. Ryan Lilley (9-4)
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Ian Butler (4-5, 1 NC) vs. Craig Plaskett (3-3)
  • Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Steve Ramirez (6-3) vs. Desmond Torres (5-1)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA