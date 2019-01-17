Full Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader Fight Card Unveiled

The full slate of bouts for Bellator’s return to the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Jan. 26 has been completed with a five-fight main card and 11 preliminary contests.
The main event of the card will feature the Finals of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix, where the greatest heavyweight of all-time Fedor Emelianenko (38-5, 1 NC) faces current light heavyweight champ Ryan Bader (26-5) for the Bellator world heavyweight title. The co-main event will feature the highly touted prospect Aaron Pico (4-1) against the always-tough Henry Corrales (16-3) at featherweight.
In addition, professional wrestling superstar Jake Hager begins his MMA career against J.W. Kiser (1-1) at heavyweight, Juan Archuleta (21-1) squares off with Ricky Bandejas (11-1) in a battle of surging bantamweights and Adel Altamimi (7-5), a coach with Jay Glazer’s Merging Vets and Players program, will make his Bellator debut against Brandon McMahan (5-6) in the main card opener. The prelims for Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader will feature the anticipated MMA debut of jiu-jitsu ace A.J. Agazarm (0-0) against Jesse Roberts (0-0), as well as the Bellator debut of 2016 Greco-Roman Word team member Chris Gonzalez (1-0) taking on Henry Mendez (0-1) and Lyoto Machida-training partner, Weber Almeida (1-0), facing Odan Chinchilla (1-0) at bantamweight.
TRENDING > Stephen Thompson Set to Welcome Anthony Pettis to UFC Welterweight Division
Complete Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader Fight Card
Main Card:
- Heavyweight World Grand Prix Finals Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (38-5, 1 NC) vs. Ryan Bader (26-5)
- Featherweight Co-Main Event: Aaron Pico (4-1) vs. Henry Corrales (16-3)
- Heavyweight Feature Bout: Jake Hager (Pro Debut) vs. J.W. Kiser (1-1)
- Bantamweight Feature Bout: Juan Archuleta (21-1) vs. Ricky Bandejas (11-1)
- Featherweight Feature Bout: Brandon McMahan (5-6) vs. Adel Altamimi (7-5)
Preliminary Card:
- 160-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: A.J. Agazarm (Pro Debut) vs. Jesse Roberts (Pro Debut)
- Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Chris Gonzalez (1-0) vs. Henry Mendez (0-1)
- Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Weber Almeida (1-0) vs. Odan Chinchilla (1-0)
- Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Jay Jay Wilson (1-0) vs. Tyler Beneke (Pro Debut)
- Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Sean Johnson (3-1) vs. Art Rivas (5-2)
- Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jorge Juarez (3-0) vs. David Pacheco (Pro Debut)
- Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Jesse Merritt (5-4) vs. Thor Skancke (10-8-1)
- 190-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Osman Diaz (2-1) vs. Christopher Reyes (Pro Debut)
- Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: James Barnes (11-3) vs. Ryan Lilley (9-4)
- Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Ian Butler (4-5, 1 NC) vs. Craig Plaskett (3-3)
- Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Steve Ramirez (6-3) vs. Desmond Torres (5-1)