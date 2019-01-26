Bellator 214: Countdown – Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader Episode 3

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader roll through their fight week obligations as their bout draws nearer. Having each fought his way through the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, Fedor and Bader will meet in the cage on Saturday, Jan. 26, in Inglewood, Calif. with the winner walking out of the cage with the Bellator heavyweight championship belt.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Addresses His Future with the UFC After Contemplating Retirement

PREVIOUS > Bellator 214: Countdown – Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader Episode 2