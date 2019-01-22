HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredHenry Cejudo TKO’s TJ Dillashaw in Just 32 Seconds in First UFC on ESPN Main Event

UFC Cejudo vs Dillashaw Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredUFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Weigh-In Results – Flyweight Title Fight Officially Set

featuredAlexander Hernandez Calls ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone a ’60-Percent’ Fighter Who Runs From Adversity

Bellator 214: Countdown – Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader Episode 2

January 21, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader wrap up their training camps as they prepare to battle for the Bellator heavyweight championship. Having each fought his way through the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, Fedor and Bader will meet in the cage on Saturday, Jan. 26, in Inglewood, Calif.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan Addresses His Future with the UFC After Contemplating Retirement

Here from both men as the time to fight nears.

PREVIOUS > Bellator 214: Countdown – Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader Episode 2

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA