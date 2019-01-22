Bellator 214: Countdown – Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader Episode 2

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader wrap up their training camps as they prepare to battle for the Bellator heavyweight championship. Having each fought his way through the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, Fedor and Bader will meet in the cage on Saturday, Jan. 26, in Inglewood, Calif.

Here from both men as the time to fight nears.

