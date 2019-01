Bellator 214: Countdown – Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader Episode 1

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader are set to meet in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals. We’re counting down to Jan. 26 as Fedor and Bader prepare to go head to head for the heavyweight belt at Bellator 214.

From Russia to Arizona, we get an inside glimpse of their camps before fight night.