Bellator 214: At His Age, Fedor Emelianenko Considering Retirement

(Courtesy of MMAFighting)

Fedor Emelianenko faces Ryan Bader in the Bellator MMA Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals on Saturday and spoke about the match-up during the open workouts.

The 42-year old Emelianenko discusses retirement, his legacy and more.