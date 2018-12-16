HOT OFF THE WIRE

Bellator 213 Results: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Taps Out Valerie Letourneau

December 16, 2018
NoNo Comments

On Saturday, Bellator MMA was back at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii for the second event of a doubleheader weekend.  Women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane retained her title in front of a hometown crowd in the Bellator 213 main event. 

Macfarlane defeated veteran Valerie Letourneau by submission in the third round.  After a slow start, Macfarlane secured an early takedown in the third frame.  She took Letourneau’s back and worked to lock on a rear-naked choke before moving to an arm bar.  She then transitioned to a triangle choke forcing Letourneau to tap out. 

In the co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida made his promotional debut against Rafael Carvalho.  Machida stayed elusive through the first two frames as Carvalho pressured him.  In the third round, Machida utilized his underrated wrestling ability to take Carvalho down to earn a split decision victory. 

Bellator 213 Results

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane def. Valérie Létourneau by submission (triangle choke) at 3:19, R3
Lyoto Machida def. Rafael Carvalho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Neiman Gracie def. Ed Ruth by by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:15 R4
Liam McGeary def. Muhammad Lawal by KO (punches) at 0:53, R3
Nainoa Dung def. Kona Oliveira by TKO (punches) at 2:05, R3
Dustin Barca def. Isaac Hopps by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Maki Pitolo def. Chris Cisneros by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:40, R3
Kai Kamaka III def. Shojin Miki by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

               

