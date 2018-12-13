Bellator 212 Weigh-in Video & Results: Brent Primus vs. Michael Chandler Championship Rematch Set

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Bellator lands in Hawaii this week for a doubleheader, beginning with Friday’s Bellator 212: Salute the Troops. The 10-bout fight card is headlined by a lightweight title fight between champion Brent Primus and the man he took the belt from, Michael Chandler.

Both main event fighters easily made weight at Thursday’s weigh-in event.

The Bellator 212 co-main event features former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir squaring off with Javy Ayala.

TRENDING > Michael Chandler Hopes ‘Part Time Fighter’ Brent Primus Will Show Up Thanks to Free Hawaiian Vacation

Bellator 212: Salute the Troops Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on Paramount)

Brent Primus (154.9) vs. Michael Chandler (153.9)

Frank Mir (250.4) vs. Javy Ayala (263.4)

A.J. McKee (146) vs. Daniel Crawford (146)

Derek Campos (144.2) vs. Sam Sicilia (145.5)

Alejandra Lara (125.1) vs. Juliana Velasquez (124.6)

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on Bellator.com)

Tywan Claxton (149.7) vs. Kaeo Meyer (150)*

Robson Gracie (170.2) vs. Brysen Bolohao (171)

Brandon Pieper (156) vs. Chris Avila (154)

Toby Misech (145.9) vs. Edward Thommes (144.7)

Paul Lopes (145.4) vs. Nick Badis (145.2)

*150-Pound Catchweight Bout