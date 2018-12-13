(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)
Bellator lands in Hawaii this week for a doubleheader, beginning with Friday’s Bellator 212: Salute the Troops. The 10-bout fight card is headlined by a lightweight title fight between champion Brent Primus and the man he took the belt from, Michael Chandler.
Both main event fighters easily made weight at Thursday’s weigh-in event.
The Bellator 212 co-main event features former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir squaring off with Javy Ayala.
Bellator 212: Salute the Troops Weigh-in Results
Main Card (10 p.m. ET on Paramount)
- Brent Primus (154.9) vs. Michael Chandler (153.9)
- Frank Mir (250.4) vs. Javy Ayala (263.4)
- A.J. McKee (146) vs. Daniel Crawford (146)
- Derek Campos (144.2) vs. Sam Sicilia (145.5)
- Alejandra Lara (125.1) vs. Juliana Velasquez (124.6)
Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on Bellator.com)
- Tywan Claxton (149.7) vs. Kaeo Meyer (150)*
- Robson Gracie (170.2) vs. Brysen Bolohao (171)
- Brandon Pieper (156) vs. Chris Avila (154)
- Toby Misech (145.9) vs. Edward Thommes (144.7)
- Paul Lopes (145.4) vs. Nick Badis (145.2)
*150-Pound Catchweight Bout