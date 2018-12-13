 Bellator 212 Weigh-in Video & Results: Brent Primus vs. Michael Chandler Championship Rematch Set | MMAWeekly.com
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Chandler - Bellator 197 weigh-in

featuredMichael Chandler Hopes ‘Part Time Fighter’ Brent Primus Will Show Up Thanks to Free Hawaiian Vacation

Honda Center Anaheim Calif

featuredUFC Announces UFC 233 in Anaheim Has Been Cancelled

featuredDan Ige: Meet the Hardest Working Man in All of Mixed Martial Arts

Jon Jones - UFC 232 Press Conference

featuredCalifornia Clears Jon Jones from Suspension List, Gives Him a Route to Clear His Reputation

Bellator 212 Weigh-in Video & Results: Brent Primus vs. Michael Chandler Championship Rematch Set

December 13, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Bellator lands in Hawaii this week for a doubleheader, beginning with Friday’s Bellator 212: Salute the Troops. The 10-bout fight card is headlined by a lightweight title fight between champion Brent Primus and the man he took the belt from, Michael Chandler.

Both main event fighters easily made weight at Thursday’s weigh-in event.

The Bellator 212 co-main event features former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir squaring off with Javy Ayala.

TRENDING > Michael Chandler Hopes ‘Part Time Fighter’ Brent Primus Will Show Up Thanks to Free Hawaiian Vacation

Bellator 212: Salute the Troops Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on Paramount)

  • Brent Primus (154.9) vs. Michael Chandler (153.9)
  • Frank Mir (250.4) vs. Javy Ayala (263.4)
  • A.J. McKee (146) vs. Daniel Crawford (146)
  • Derek Campos (144.2) vs. Sam Sicilia (145.5)
  • Alejandra Lara (125.1) vs. Juliana Velasquez (124.6)

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on Bellator.com)

  • Tywan Claxton (149.7) vs. Kaeo Meyer (150)*
  • Robson Gracie (170.2) vs. Brysen Bolohao (171)
  • Brandon Pieper (156) vs. Chris Avila (154)
  • Toby Misech (145.9) vs. Edward Thommes (144.7)
  • Paul Lopes (145.4) vs. Nick Badis (145.2)

*150-Pound Catchweight Bout

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA