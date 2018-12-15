Bellator 212 Highlights & Results: Michael Chandler Becomes 3-Time Bellator Champion

Michael Chandler reclaimed the lightweight title from Brent Primus at Bellator 212 on Friday in Hawaii.

Chandler didn’t simply win the belt back, however, he set all kinds of records and made history, becoming a champion for the third time, something that hardly any other fighter has done on the global level, not only under the Bellator banner.

Primus proved his championship mettle, taking the fight to Chandler, but after five rounds, all three judges scored the bout in Chandler’s favor after he controlled most of the action, scored some significant takedowns, and did more damage.

Jay Ayala scored the biggest victory of his career at Bellator 212 when he forced former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir to tap out because of strikes late in the second round.

A.J. McKee continued his unbeaten streak, ramping his record to 13-0 with a first-round submission of Daniel Crawford. All 13 of McKee’s victories have come under the Bellator banner.

Bellator 212: Primus vs. Chandler Fight Results

Main Card

Michael Chandler def. Brent Primus via unanimous decision

Javy Ayala def. Frank Mir via submission (strikes) at 4:30, R2

A.J. McKee def. Daniel Crawford via submission (Anaconda choke) at 3:19, R1

Juliana Velasquez def. Alejandra Lara via split decision

Sam Sicilia def. Derek Campos by split decision

Prelims