Bellator 210 Results & Fight Highlights: John Salter Makes Quick Work of Chidi Njokuani

John Salter scored an impressive first-round finish of Chidi Njokuani on Friday in Thackerville, Okla.

Salter submitted Njokuani with a rear-naked choke late in the first round of their Bellator 210 headlining bout, getting Salter back on track after a loss to Rafael Lovato Jr. in September.

Salter’s victory was the lone finish on a main card chock full of bouts that went the distance.

Bellator 210: Salter vs. Njokuani Results

Main Card:

John Salter (16-4) defeated Chidi Njokuani (18-6, 1 NC) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:32 of round one

David Rickels (20-5) defeated Guilherme Bomba (10-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Kristina Williams (3-1) defeated Bruna Ellen (4-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Juan Archuleta (21-1) defeated Jeremy Spoon (20-5) via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

Preliminary Card Results: