Bellator 210 Results & Fight Highlights: John Salter Makes Quick Work of Chidi Njokuani

John Salter scored an impressive first-round finish of Chidi Njokuani on Friday in Thackerville, Okla.
Salter submitted Njokuani with a rear-naked choke late in the first round of their Bellator 210 headlining bout, getting Salter back on track after a loss to Rafael Lovato Jr. in September.
Salter’s victory was the lone finish on a main card chock full of bouts that went the distance.
Bellator 210: Salter vs. Njokuani Results
Main Card:
- John Salter (16-4) defeated Chidi Njokuani (18-6, 1 NC) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:32 of round one
- David Rickels (20-5) defeated Guilherme Bomba (10-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Kristina Williams (3-1) defeated Bruna Ellen (4-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Juan Archuleta (21-1) defeated Jeremy Spoon (20-5) via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)
Preliminary Card Results:
- Costello Van Steenis (11-1) defeated Chris Honeycutt (11-3, 1 NC) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Jordan Young (10-0) defeated Anthony Ruiz (34-23) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:48 of round one
- Goiti Yamauchi (23-4) defeated Daniel Weichel (39-11) via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)
- Joe Schilling (3-5) defeated Will Morris (4-1) via TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of round one
- Shawn Bunch (8-3) defeated Joe Warren (15-8) via verbal submission (punches) at 1:42 of round one
- Mike Shipman (12-1) defeated Scott Futrell (8-5) via submission (anaconda choke) at 2:58 of round one
- Noad Lahat (13-4) defeated Brian Moore (11-7) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)
- Rudy Schaffroth (6-0, 1 NC) defeated Vernon Lewis (6-4) via KO (punch) at 2:51 of round one
- Adil Benjilany (5-1) defeated Daniel Carey (5-3) via TKO (punches) at :43 of round two
- Hracho Darpinyan (17-8-2) and Gerald Harris (25-7-1) fight to a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)