HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC dos Santos vs Tuivasa Adelaide Live Results

featuredUFC Adelaide Results: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredKamaru Usman Mauls Rafael dos Anjos in Lopsided Fight, Calls for Title Shot Next

TUF 28 Finale Live Results

featuredTUF 28 Finale Results: Dos Anjos vs. Usman (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredJunior dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa Official As All Fighters Make Weight for UFC Adelaide

Bellator 210 Results & Fight Highlights: John Salter Makes Quick Work of Chidi Njokuani

December 1, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

John Salter scored an impressive first-round finish of Chidi Njokuani on Friday in Thackerville, Okla.

Salter submitted Njokuani with a rear-naked choke late in the first round of their Bellator 210 headlining bout, getting Salter back on track after a loss to Rafael Lovato Jr. in September.

Salter’s victory was the lone finish on a main card chock full of bouts that went the distance.

TRENDING > Nick Diaz Reportedly Returning at UFC 235

Bellator 210: Salter vs. Njokuani Results

Main Card:

  • John Salter (16-4) defeated Chidi Njokuani (18-6, 1 NC) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:32 of round one
  • David Rickels (20-5) defeated Guilherme Bomba (10-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Kristina Williams (3-1) defeated Bruna Ellen (4-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Juan Archuleta (21-1) defeated Jeremy Spoon (20-5) via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

Preliminary Card Results:

  • Costello Van Steenis (11-1) defeated Chris Honeycutt (11-3, 1 NC) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Jordan Young (10-0) defeated Anthony Ruiz (34-23) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:48 of round one
  • Goiti Yamauchi (23-4) defeated Daniel Weichel (39-11) via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)
  • Joe Schilling (3-5) defeated Will Morris (4-1) via TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of round one
  • Shawn Bunch (8-3) defeated Joe Warren (15-8) via verbal submission (punches) at 1:42 of round one
  • Mike Shipman (12-1) defeated Scott Futrell (8-5) via submission (anaconda choke) at 2:58 of round one
  • Noad Lahat (13-4) defeated Brian Moore (11-7) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)
  • Rudy Schaffroth (6-0, 1 NC) defeated Vernon Lewis (6-4) via KO (punch) at 2:51 of round one
  • Adil Benjilany (5-1) defeated Daniel Carey (5-3) via TKO (punches) at :43 of round two
  • Hracho Darpinyan (17-8-2) and Gerald Harris (25-7-1) fight to a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA