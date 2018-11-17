Bellator 209 Results & Fight Highlights: Patricio Pitbull Bombs His Way to Bellator Record

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire became the winningest fighter in Bellator MMA history on Friday, Nov. 16, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Freire had to go all five rounds with Emmanuel Sanchez, but poured it on in the final frame to not only defend his Bellator featherweight championship, but also to earn his record-setting sixteenth Bellator victory.

In the night’s co-main event, Ryan Couture scored a dominant victory over Haim Gozali.

Bellator 209: Pitbull vs. Sanchez Results

Main Card:

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (28-4) defeated Emmanuel Sanchez (17-4) via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-46)

Ryan Couture (12-6) defeated Haim Gozali (8-6) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)

Vadim Nemkov (10-2) defeated Phil Davis (19-5) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Olga Rubin (5-0) defeated Cindy Dandois (12-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-27)

Adam Keresh (3-0) defeated Kirill Sidelnikov (11-6) via KO (strikes) at 1:12 of round one

Preliminary Card Results: