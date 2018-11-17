HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Buenos Aires Magny vs Ponzinibbio live results

featuredUFC Buenos Aires Results: Magny vs. Ponzinibbio (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredUFC Buenos Aires: Magny vs. Santiago Set, but Cynthia Calivillo Misses Weight

Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz Reportedly Returning at UFC 235

Anthony Smith and Jon Jones

featuredAnthony Smith Ready to Sit Out and Wait for Winner of Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson

Bellator 209 Results & Fight Highlights: Patricio Pitbull Bombs His Way to Bellator Record

November 17, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire became the winningest fighter in Bellator MMA history on Friday, Nov. 16, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Freire had to go all five rounds with Emmanuel Sanchez, but poured it on in the final frame to not only defend his Bellator featherweight championship, but also to earn his record-setting sixteenth Bellator victory.

In the night’s co-main event, Ryan Couture scored a dominant victory over Haim Gozali.

TRENDING > Nick Diaz Reportedly Returning at UFC 235

Bellator 209: Pitbull vs. Sanchez Results

Main Card:

  • Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (28-4) defeated Emmanuel Sanchez (17-4) via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-46)
  • Ryan Couture (12-6) defeated Haim Gozali (8-6) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)
  • Vadim Nemkov (10-2) defeated Phil Davis (19-5) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Olga Rubin (5-0) defeated Cindy Dandois (12-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-27)
  • Adam Keresh (3-0) defeated Kirill Sidelnikov (11-6) via KO (strikes) at 1:12 of round one

Preliminary Card Results:

  • Khonry Gracie (1-1) defeated Ron Becker (2-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Aviv Gozali (1-0) defeated Anton Lazebnov (0-1) via submission (armbar) at 4:27 of round one
  • Jamil Ibragimov (2-0) defeated Jackie Gosh (7-2) via TKO (strikes) at 1:37 of round one
  • Sidemar Honorio (13-6) defeated Liudvik Sholinian (3-1-1) via unanimous decision (30-26 x3)
  • Denis Palancica (7-0) defeated Kirill Medvedovsky (11-6) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Viktoria Makarova (1-0) defeated Yulia Sachkov (0-2) via TKO (strikes) at 2:44 of round one
  • Andrei Barbarosa (6-6) defeated Honor Kelesh (3-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Christos Nicolaou (2-1) defeated Fadi Haiyadre (0-1) via TKO (strikes) at 4:48 of round one
  • Shimon Smotritsky (5-0) defeated Matan Levi (3-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Itsik Rubinov (2-0) defeated Ion Pop (8-12-1) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Nika Ben Tuashy (1-0) defeated Nisim Rozalis (0-1) via KO (strikes) at :47 of round one

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA