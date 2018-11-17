Bellator 209 Results & Fight Highlights: Patricio Pitbull Bombs His Way to Bellator Record

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Patricio “Pitbull” Freire became the winningest fighter in Bellator MMA history on Friday, Nov. 16, in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Freire had to go all five rounds with Emmanuel Sanchez, but poured it on in the final frame to not only defend his Bellator featherweight championship, but also to earn his record-setting sixteenth Bellator victory.
In the night’s co-main event, Ryan Couture scored a dominant victory over Haim Gozali.
Bellator 209: Pitbull vs. Sanchez Results
Main Card:
- Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (28-4) defeated Emmanuel Sanchez (17-4) via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-46)
- Ryan Couture (12-6) defeated Haim Gozali (8-6) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)
- Vadim Nemkov (10-2) defeated Phil Davis (19-5) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Olga Rubin (5-0) defeated Cindy Dandois (12-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-27)
- Adam Keresh (3-0) defeated Kirill Sidelnikov (11-6) via KO (strikes) at 1:12 of round one
Preliminary Card Results:
- Khonry Gracie (1-1) defeated Ron Becker (2-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Aviv Gozali (1-0) defeated Anton Lazebnov (0-1) via submission (armbar) at 4:27 of round one
- Jamil Ibragimov (2-0) defeated Jackie Gosh (7-2) via TKO (strikes) at 1:37 of round one
- Sidemar Honorio (13-6) defeated Liudvik Sholinian (3-1-1) via unanimous decision (30-26 x3)
- Denis Palancica (7-0) defeated Kirill Medvedovsky (11-6) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Viktoria Makarova (1-0) defeated Yulia Sachkov (0-2) via TKO (strikes) at 2:44 of round one
- Andrei Barbarosa (6-6) defeated Honor Kelesh (3-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Christos Nicolaou (2-1) defeated Fadi Haiyadre (0-1) via TKO (strikes) at 4:48 of round one
- Shimon Smotritsky (5-0) defeated Matan Levi (3-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Itsik Rubinov (2-0) defeated Ion Pop (8-12-1) via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Nika Ben Tuashy (1-0) defeated Nisim Rozalis (0-1) via KO (strikes) at :47 of round one