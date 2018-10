Bellator 208: The Countdown to Fedor vs. Sonnen (Episode 3)

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

With the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix Semifinal fight night upon us, take an inside look into the fight camps for Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen.

Bellator 208: Fedor vs. Sonnen takes place on Saturday, Oct. 13, at NYCB Live in Uniondale, NY.