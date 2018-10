Bellator 208: The Countdown to Fedor vs. Sonnen (Episode 2)

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

With only a few days to go until the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix Semifinals, take an inside look into the fight camps for Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen.

Bellator 208: Fedor vs. Sonnen takes place on Saturday, Oct. 13, at NYCB Live in Uniondale, NY.