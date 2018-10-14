HOT OFF THE WIRE
Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor Emelianenko TKO’s Chael Sonnen at Bellator 208, Moves Onto Face Ryan Bader Next

Floyd Mayweather weigh-in

featuredFloyd Mayweather Expects Khabib Nurmagomedov to Pay ‘Huge Fine’ For UFC 229 Brawl

Conor McGregor UFC 229 Official Weigh-in

featuredConor McGregor’s Head Coach Predicts His Next Opponent, Timeline for Return

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov Threatens to Leave the UFC in Support of Teammate

Bellator 208 Fight Highlights: Fedor Returns to Form, TKOs Chael Sonnen

October 14, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Fedor Emelianenko has faced his ups and downs since the demise of Pride FC, at one point losing three consecutive fights. Having retired at one point, Fedor is now 7-1 in his last eight bouts, but hasn’t looked any better than at Bellator 208, where he easily took out Chael Sonnen in the first round of their Bellator World Heavyweight Grand Prix semifinal bout.

Fedor next faces Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in the final with the winner being crowned heavyweight champion.

Former UFC and WEC lightweight champion Benson Henderson also returned to form, taking a unanimous-decision victory over Saad Awad in the Bellator 208 co-main event on Saturday in Long Island, New York.

TRENDING > VIDEO: Here’s What Khabib was Saying to Conor McGregor While Beating Him Down

Bellator 208: Fedor vs. Sonnen Results

  • Fedor Emelianenko def. Chael Sonnen by TKO (punches) at 4:46 of R1
  • Benson Henderson def. Saad Awad by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Cheick Kongo def. Timothy Johnson by KO (punches) at 1:08 of R1
  • Anatoly Tokov def. Alexander Shlemenko by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Henry Corrales def. Andy Main by KO (punches) at 2:08 of R3
  • Jennifer Chieng def. Jessica Ruiz by TKO (punches) at 1:22 of R1
  • David Meshkhoradze def. Shaquan Moore by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)
  • Tommy Espinosa def. Sukhrob Aydarbekov by submission (armbar) at 1:27 of R1
  • Nick Fiore def. Jerome Mickle by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Jeremy Puglia def. Eric Olsen by TKO (punches) at 3:16 of R1
  • Dennis Buzukja def. Ryan Castro by KO (punches) at 2:53 of R1
  • Andrews Rodriguez def. Mike Diorio by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Zarrukh Adashev def. Christian Medina by TKO (strikes) at 1:08 of R1

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA