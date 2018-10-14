Bellator 208 Fight Highlights: Fedor Returns to Form, TKOs Chael Sonnen

Fedor Emelianenko has faced his ups and downs since the demise of Pride FC, at one point losing three consecutive fights. Having retired at one point, Fedor is now 7-1 in his last eight bouts, but hasn’t looked any better than at Bellator 208, where he easily took out Chael Sonnen in the first round of their Bellator World Heavyweight Grand Prix semifinal bout.

Fedor next faces Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in the final with the winner being crowned heavyweight champion.

Former UFC and WEC lightweight champion Benson Henderson also returned to form, taking a unanimous-decision victory over Saad Awad in the Bellator 208 co-main event on Saturday in Long Island, New York.

Bellator 208: Fedor vs. Sonnen Results