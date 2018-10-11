Bellator 207 Weigh-In Results: Ryan Bader Gives Up 25 Pounds to Matt Mitrione

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 11, 2018
The next fight in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix is official after Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione both stepped on the scales Thursday morning for the weigh-ins.

Bader, who is the reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion, came in at 229.5 pounds for his second fight in the heavyweight division after knocking out ‘King’ Mo Lawal in just 15 seconds back in May.

Mitrione, who is a true heavyweight, came in at 255 pounds for the fight, which means Bader will be giving up at least 25 pounds when they step into the cage together on Friday night.

Meanwhile, fellow heavyweight Roy Nelson tipped the scales at 263.75 pounds for his co-main event fight against Russian slugger Sergei Kharitonov, who came in at the 265-pound limit for the division.

Here are the full weigh-in results for Bellator 207, which airs live on the Paramount Network as well as the DAZN streaming service.

MAIN EVENT: Matt Mitrione (255) vs. Ryan Bader (229.5)

Roy Nelson (263.75) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (265)

Lorenz Larkin (171) vs. Ion Pascu (169.5)

Baby Slice (154.75) vs. Corey Browning (155)

Carrington Banks (154.75) vs. Mandel Nallo (156)

Sean Lally (174) vs. Kemran Lachinov (174.5)

Tim Caron (184.5) vs. Vinicius de Jesus (186)

Sinead Kavanagh (145) vs. Janay Harding (145)

Andre Fialho (177) vs. Javier Torres (176)

Kristi Lopez (125) vs. Sarah Click (125)

Mike Kimbel (136.5)* vs. Alex Potts (135.75)

Lisa Blaine (125.25) vs. Alexandra Ballou (125.5)

Kastriot Xhema (171) vs. Pat Casey (170.75)

*Missed weight

               

