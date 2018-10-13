Bellator 207 Fight Highlights: Ryan Bader Punches Ticket to Heavyweight Final

Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader punched his ticket to the Heavyweight Grand Prix Finals by dominating fellow UFC veteran Matt Mitrione in the Bellator 207 main event. Sergei Kharitonov finished Roy Nelson in the co-main event.

Bader will now face the winner of the Bellator 208 showdown between Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen.

Bellator 207: Mitrione vs. Bader Results