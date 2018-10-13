Bellator 207 Fight Highlights: Ryan Bader Punches Ticket to Heavyweight Final

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 13, 2018
NoNo Comments

Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader punched his ticket to the Heavyweight Grand Prix Finals by dominating fellow UFC veteran Matt Mitrione in the Bellator 207 main event. Sergei Kharitonov finished Roy Nelson in the co-main event.

Bader will now face the winner of the Bellator 208 showdown between Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen.

Bellator 207: Mitrione vs. Bader Results

  • Ryan Bader def. Matt Mitrioone by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-24, 30-25)
  • Sergei Kharitonov def. Roy Nelson by KO (punches and knee) at 4:59, R1
  • Lorenz Larkin def. Ion Pascu by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Corey Browning def. Kevin Ferguson Jr. by TKO (punches) at 2:08, R2
  • Mandel Nallo def. Carrington Banks by knockout (knee) at 0:07, R2
  • Vinicius De Jesus def. Tim Caron by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Janay Harding def. Sinead Kavanagh by TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 5:00, R1
  • Andre Fialho def. Javier Torres by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Sarah Click def. Kristi Lopez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Mike Kimbel def. Alex Potts by knockout (punches) at 0:06, R1
  • Alexandra Ballou def. Lisa Blaine by TKO (elbows) at 3:28, R3
  • Pat Casey def. Kastriot Xhema by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

               

