Bellator 206: Mousasi vs. MacDonald Weigh-in Results and Video

September 28, 2018
(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

The Bellator 206 super fight between middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi and welterweight titleholder Rory MacDonald got the green light on Friday in San Jose, Calif. Mousasi and MacDonald both easily made weight for their middleweight title fight. 

Bellator 206 also features a heavyweight showdown between MMA pioneers Rampage Jackson and Wanderlei Silva, who are fighting for the fourth time. Silva won their first two match-ups under the Pride FC banner, while Jackson won when they met in the UFC’s Octagon.

Kicking off the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix is a rubber match between Andrey Koreshkov and Douglas Lima, who were both on point at Friday’s weigh-ins. 

Ricky Abdelaziz was the lone fighter to miss weight. He will forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse with half of that going to his opponent and the other half going to the California State Athletic Commission.

One bout was canceled after DeMarco Villalona failed to weigh-in.

Bellator 206 takes place on Saturday night in San Jose, Calif. It will be the promotion’s debut event of its new streaming deal with content online partner DAZN.

Bellator 206: Mousasi vs. MacDonald Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on DAZN)

  • Gegard Mousasi (c) (184.4) vs. Rory MacDonald (184.9)
  • Quinton Jackson (254.4) vs. Wanderlei Silva (226.9)
  • Andrey Koreshkov (169.3) vs. Douglas Lima (170)
  • Leandro Higo (145.1) vs. Aaron Pico (145.7)
  • Keri Melendez (116) vs. Dakota Zimmerman (115.6)
  • Gaston Bolanos (145.2) vs. Ysidro Gutierrez (145.3)

Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET)

  • Adam Piccolotti (159.1) vs. James Terry (160)
  • Jeremiah Labiano (144.9) vs. Justin Smitley (144.2)
  • Arlene Blencowe (145.3) vs. Amber Leibrock (145.4)
  • Joe Neal (139.9) vs. Josh San Diego (139.2)
  • Abraham Vaesau (174.6) vs. DeMarco Villalona (N/A) – Canceled
  • Cass Bell (136) vs. Ty Costa (136)
  • Isaiah Batin-Gonzalez (135.8) vs. Khai Wu (136)
  • Ignacio Ortiz (144.9) vs. Jacob Ycaro (145.3)
  • Ricky Abdelaziz (147.3) vs. Laird Anderson (145.8)
  • Chuck Campbell (205.6) vs. Joseph Ramirez (202.4)
  • Anthony Figueroa (156) vs. Samuel Romero (156)

(Video and Photo courtesy of MMAFighting)

               

