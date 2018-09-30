HOT OFF THE WIRE
Bellator 206 Fight Poster

featuredBellator 206: Mousasi vs. MacDonald Quick Results

featuredAaron Pico Doesn’t Care About Being the ‘Greatest Prospect’ Because He’s Here to Become Champion

featured“Rampage” Jackson Expects to Retire Wanderlei Silva Once and For All at Bellator 206

featuredDana White Wants Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2 at UFC 232 in December

Bellator 206: Mousasi vs. MacDonald Quick Results

September 29, 2018
NoNo Comments

Bellator 206: Mousasi vs. MacDonald takes place on Saturday, Sept. 29, in San Jose, Calif. The main event features a champion vs. champion superfight, as welterweight titleholder Rory MacDonald challenges Gegard Mousasi for his Bellator middleweight belt. The co-main event pits a fourth bout between Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Wanderlei Silva.

In a Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix opening round bout, Douglas Lima squares off with Andrey Koreshkov. Both are former Bellator welterweight champions.

The event is Bellator’s first of its partnership with streaming service DAZN, but you can check out the full live results below.

TRENDING > Dana White: Nate Diaz Isn’t Getting a 165-Pound Title Fight, but the Bout is Still On

Bellator 206 Main Card

  • Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald
  • Rampage Jackson def. Wanderlei Silva by TKO (punches) at 4:32 of round 2
  • Douglas Lima def. Andrey Koreshkov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:04 of round 5
  • Aaron Pico def. Leandro Higo by TKO (punches) at 3:19 of round 1
  • Keri Melendez def. Dakota Zimmerman via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Gaston Bolanos def. Ysidro Gutierrez via TKO (punches) at 1:37 of round 2

Bellator 206 Prelims

  • Adam Piccolotti def. James Terry via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Cass Bell def. Ty Costa via submission (armbar) at 3:06 of round 2
  • Arlene Blencowe def. Amber Leibrock via TKO (slam and punches) at 1:23 of round 3
  • Jeremiah Labiano def. Justin Smitley via TKO (punches) at 3:28 of round 1
  • Josh San Diego def. Joe Neal via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Chuck Campbell def. Joseph Ramirez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Anthony Figueroa Jr. def. Samuel Romero via unanimous decision (29-27, 28-26, 29-26)

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA