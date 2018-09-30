Bellator 206: Mousasi vs. MacDonald Quick Results

Bellator 206: Mousasi vs. MacDonald takes place on Saturday, Sept. 29, in San Jose, Calif. The main event features a champion vs. champion superfight, as welterweight titleholder Rory MacDonald challenges Gegard Mousasi for his Bellator middleweight belt. The co-main event pits a fourth bout between Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Wanderlei Silva.

In a Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix opening round bout, Douglas Lima squares off with Andrey Koreshkov. Both are former Bellator welterweight champions.

The event is Bellator’s first of its partnership with streaming service DAZN, but you can check out the full live results below.

Bellator 206 Main Card

Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald

Rampage Jackson def. Wanderlei Silva by TKO (punches) at 4:32 of round 2

Douglas Lima def. Andrey Koreshkov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:04 of round 5

Aaron Pico def. Leandro Higo by TKO (punches) at 3:19 of round 1

Keri Melendez def. Dakota Zimmerman via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Gaston Bolanos def. Ysidro Gutierrez via TKO (punches) at 1:37 of round 2

Bellator 206 Prelims