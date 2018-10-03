Bellator 206 Fight Highlights: Mousasi and Rampage Score Brutal Victories

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Check out the fight highlights from Bellator 206 from Sept. 29 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi defended his belt in the fight card’s main event against welterweight titleholder Rory MacDonald. MacDonald had moved up a division to challenge for the 185-pound championship.

In the night’s co-main event, Rampage Jackson evened the score with Wanderlei Silva by sending him crashing to the canvas.