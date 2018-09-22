Bellator 205 Results: AJ McKee Makes Quick Work of John Teixeira

Bellator MMA keeps lining them up and AJ McKee keeps knocking them down, quite literally.

McKee has yet to lose a fight and keeps calling for tougher opponents. At Bellator 205 on Friday in Boise, Idaho, he was handed one of his toughest tests to date in John Teixeira.

It made no difference to McKee as he started quick and came into the fight hands and feet blazing. It only took him a little over a minute into the opening round to end the fight.

McKee started fast, but Teixeira initially answered well. Though McKee missed with a spinning kick and was driven to the canvas, he got back up and laid Teixeira out with a left hand to the chin.

Jiu-jitsu ace Rafael Lovato Jr. kept his undefeated record intact as well, by stopping John Salter in the Bellator 205 co-main event. Though he had to go deep into the third round, Lovato Jr. locked on a rear-naked choke to finish the fight.

Patricky Freire kept his run toward a title shot moving forward by stopping Roger Huerta in the main card opener on Friday night. The victory was Freire’s fourth consecutive since failing to take the Bellator lightweight belt from Michael Chandler two years ago.

Bellator 205: McKee vs. Teixeira Results