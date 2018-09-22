Bellator 205 Fight Highlights: AJ McKee Sleeps John Teixeira!

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
It took undefeated featherweight AJ McKee little more than a minute to put John Teixeira out cold on the canvas at Bellator 205.
Bellator 205: McKee vs. Teixeira Results
- AJ McKee def. John Teixeira via knockout (punch) at 1:09, R1
- Rafael Lovato Jr. def. John Salter via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:27, R3
- Veta Arteaga def. Denise Kielholtz via submission (standing guillotine choke) at 4:24, R2
- Patricky Freire def. Roger Huerta via knockout (punches) at 0:43, R2
- Adam Borics (8-0) def. Josenaldo Silva (25-7) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:46, R3
- Steve Mowry (5-0) def. Ben Moa (4-1) via submission (Americana) at 2:40, R1
- Jarod Trice (4-0) def. Sean Powers (9-7) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Emilio Trevino (3-0) def. Sua Tuani (2-1) via TKO (punches) at 1:55, R2
- Vince Morales (8-2) def. Justin Hugo (3-5) via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 29-27)
- Johnny Nunez (7-1) def. Josh Wick (9-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
- Andrew Cruz (4-3) def. Nathan Stolen (8-4) via submission (arm bar) at 3:41, R1
- Kyle Frost (3-0) def. David Rangel (0-2) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:29, R1
- Bryce Edminister (2-1) def. Leon Taylor (0-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:34, R2
- Stephen Stirewalt (2-0) def. Joe Aguirre (2-1) via submission at 2:13, R1