Bellator 205 Fight Highlights: AJ McKee Sleeps John Teixeira!

It took undefeated featherweight AJ McKee little more than a minute to put John Teixeira out cold on the canvas at Bellator 205.

Bellator 205: McKee vs. Teixeira Results