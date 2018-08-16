HOT OFF THE WIRE

Bellator 204 Weigh-in Video and Results: One Fighter Misses Weight by 14 Pounds

August 16, 2018
No Comments

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

The Bellator 204: Caldwell vs. Lahat weigh-in took place on Thursday in Sioux Falls, S.D. Main event fighters Darrion Caldwell and Noad Lahat easily made weight for the featherweight non-title fight. Caldwell, the current Bellator bantamweight champion, is moving up in weight for the bout.

Two fighters on the card missed the mark, one in spectacular fashion.

While Cris Lencioni weighed in at 148.4 pounds for his 145-pound tilt with Tywan Claxton, Willie Whitehead blew the middleweight limit out of the water, stepping on the scale at 200.2 pounds for his bout with Romero Cotton. Lencioni and Whitehead were each fined 20-percent of their fight purses, which goes to their respective opponents.

Bellator 204: Caldwell vs. Lahat Ceremonial Weigh-in Results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on Paramount)

  • Darrion Caldwell (145.2) vs. Noad Lahat (146)
  • Logan Storley (170.2) vs. A.J. Matthews (169)
  • James Gallagher (135.4) vs. Ricky Bandejas (135.4)
  • Tywan Claxton (145.8) vs. Cris Lencioni (148.4)

Prelims (7 p.m. ET on Bellator.com)

  • David Michaud (170.4) vs. Corey Davis (170.2)
  • Jason Jackson (171) vs. Jordon Larson (170.2)
  • Troy Nawrocki (155.4) vs. Omar Morales (155.8)
  • DeMarques Jackson (155.6) vs. Bryce Logan (155.6)
  • Micah Peatrowsky (154.2) vs. Keith Phathaem (155.8)
  • Tyler Ray (170.4) vs. Seth Bass (170.8)
  • Romero Cotton (185.4) vs. Willie Whitehead (200.2)
  • Lloyd McKinney (125.4) vs. Robiel Tesfadelt (125.8)
  • Wyatt Meyer (182) vs. Jeff Nielsen (183.6)

               

