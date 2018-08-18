Bellator 204 Fight Highlights: James Gallagher Upset by Bellator Rookie

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 18, 2018
NoNo Comments

Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell made his way up to featherweight for a non-championship headliner at Bellator 204, where he made quick work of Noad Lahat.

In a main card feature bout, newcomer Ricky Bandejas upset Irish sensation James Gallagher, derailing his run at a title shot.

Bellator 204: Caldwell vs. Lahat Full Results

Main Card:

  • Featherweight Main Event: Darrion Caldwell (13-1) def. Noad Lahat (12-4) via TKO (punches) at 2:46 of round two
  • Welterweight Co-Main Event: Logan Storley (9-0) def. A.J. Matthews (9-8) via TKO (punches) at 3:56 of round two
  • Bantamweight Main Card Bout: Ricky Bandejas (11-1) def. James Gallagher (7-1) via KO (strikes) at 2:49 of round one
  •  Featherweight Main Card Bout: Tywan Claxton (3-0) def. Cris Lencioni (3-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card:

  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Omar Morales (7-0) def. Troy Nawrocki (3-1) via KO (strikes) at 0:58 of round one
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Demarques Jackson (9-2) def. Bryce Logan (9-3) via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Jason Jackson (8-3) def. Jordon Larson (9-5) via TKO (punches) at 3:52 of round one
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: David Michaud (13-4) def. Corey Davis (3-1) via KO (punches) at 1:42 of round one
  • Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Romero Cotton (3-0) def. Willie Whitehead (2-3) via TKO (strikes) at 4:12 of round one
  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Tyler Ray (3-1) def. Seth Bass (4-3) via KO (strikes) at 3:30 of round one
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Keith Phathaem (1-1) vs. Micah Peatrowsky (2-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Lloyd McKinney (8-5) def. Robiel Tesfaldet (2-2) via submission (arm triangle choke) at 4:17 of round three
  • Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Jeff Nielsen (2-0) def. Wyatt Meyer (1-1) via TKO (punches) at 2:53 of round one

               

