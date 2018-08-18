Bellator 204 Fight Highlights: James Gallagher Upset by Bellator Rookie

Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell made his way up to featherweight for a non-championship headliner at Bellator 204, where he made quick work of Noad Lahat.

In a main card feature bout, newcomer Ricky Bandejas upset Irish sensation James Gallagher, derailing his run at a title shot.

Bellator 204: Caldwell vs. Lahat Full Results

Main Card:

Featherweight Main Event: Darrion Caldwell (13-1) def. Noad Lahat (12-4) via TKO (punches) at 2:46 of round two

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Logan Storley (9-0) def. A.J. Matthews (9-8) via TKO (punches) at 3:56 of round two

Bantamweight Main Card Bout: Ricky Bandejas (11-1) def. James Gallagher (7-1) via KO (strikes) at 2:49 of round one

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Tywan Claxton (3-0) def. Cris Lencioni (3-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card: