Bellator 202 Weigh-in Results & Video: Julia Budd Cleared to Put Her Belt on the Line

Following Thursday’s Bellator 202 weigh-ins, Julia Budd is set to make the second defense of her featherweight title. After stepping on the scale at 144.1 pounds, Budd will next step in the cage on Friday night in Thackerville, Okla., to face Talita Nogueira, who weighed 144.3 pounds for the title fight.
The Bellator 202 co-main event features former Bellator champion Eduardo Dantas squaring off in a bantamweight non-title fight with UFC veteran Michael McDonald. Both men easily made weight.
Bellator 202 Budd vs. Nogueira Weigh-in Results
- Women’s Featherweight World Title Main Event: Julia Budd (144.1) vs. Talita Nogueira (144.3)
- Bantamweight Co-Main Event: Eduardo Dantas (135.5) vs. Michael McDonald (135.6)
- Middleweight Main Card Bout: Chris Honeycutt (185.6) vs. Leo Leite (184.3)
- Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Ernest James (261.1) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (232.9)
- Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Gerald Harris (170.5) vs. Yaroslav Amasov (170.2)
- Women’s Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Emily Ducote (125) vs. Veta Arteaga (125.7)
- Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Steve Kozola (154.6) vs. Ryan Walker (155.9)
- Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Aaron Webb (144.7) vs. Daniel Carey (145.4)
- Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Charles Williams (153.6) vs. Will Morris (155.5)
- Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Nation Gibrick (155.3) vs. Luis Erives (155.9)
- Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Tyler Ingram (169.9) vs. Fernando Gonzalez (170.7)
- Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Jon Hill (256.2) vs. Rudy Schaffroth (252.4)