Bellator 202 Weigh-in Results & Video: Julia Budd Cleared to Put Her Belt on the Line

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Following Thursday’s Bellator 202 weigh-ins, Julia Budd is set to make the second defense of her featherweight title. After stepping on the scale at 144.1 pounds, Budd will next step in the cage on Friday night in Thackerville, Okla., to face Talita Nogueira, who weighed 144.3 pounds for the title fight.

The Bellator 202 co-main event features former Bellator champion Eduardo Dantas squaring off in a bantamweight non-title fight with UFC veteran Michael McDonald. Both men easily made weight.

Bellator 202 Budd vs. Nogueira Weigh-in Results