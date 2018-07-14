Bellator 202 Highlights & Results: Julia Budd Defends Her Belt; Michael McDonald’s Big KO

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd had to go deep into the third round, but she showed her mettle in her latest title defense, stopping Talita Nogueira with a brutal TKO finish at Bellator 202 on Friday in Thackerville, Okla.
Former UFC title contender Michael McDonald scored the biggest victory of his Bellator tenure by knocking out former champion Eduardo Dantas in the first round.
Bellator 202: Budd vs. Nogueira Full Results
Main Card Results:
- Julia Budd (12-2) defeated Talita Nogueira (7-1) via TKO (punches) at 4:07 of round three
- Michael McDonald (19-4) defeated Eduardo Dantas (20-6) via KO (punches) at :58 of round one
- Chris Honeycutt (11-2, 1 NC) defeated Leo Leite (10-2) via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)
- Valentin Moldavsky (8-1) defeated Ernest James (1-1) via TKO (punches) at 4:03 of second round
Preliminary Card Results:
- Daniel Carey (6-2) defeated Aaron Webb (2-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:54 of round two
- Will Morris (3-0) defeated Charles Williams (3-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)
- Veta Arteaga (4-2) defeated Emily Ducote (6-5) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Yaroslav Amasov (20-0) defeated Gerald Harris (25-7) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
- Steve Kozola (9-2) defeated Ryan Walker (7-4) via KO (punches) at 1:45 of round one
- Rudy Schaffroth (5-0, 1 NC) defeated Jon Hill (12-7) via TKO (punches) at :42 of round one
- Tyler Ingram (2-0) defeated Fernando Gonzalez (3-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:13 of round two
- Nation Gibrick (2-0) defeated Luis Erives (0-1) via submission (heel hook) at 1:30 of round one