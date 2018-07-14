Bellator 202 Highlights & Results: Julia Budd Defends Her Belt; Michael McDonald’s Big KO

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd had to go deep into the third round, but she showed her mettle in her latest title defense, stopping Talita Nogueira with a brutal TKO finish at Bellator 202 on Friday in Thackerville, Okla.

Former UFC title contender Michael McDonald scored the biggest victory of his Bellator tenure by knocking out former champion Eduardo Dantas in the first round.

TRENDING > Nick Diaz Unleashes on Brock Lesnar, Calls for Fight Against Daniel Cormier

Bellator 202: Budd vs. Nogueira Full Results

Main Card Results:

Julia Budd (12-2) defeated Talita Nogueira (7-1) via TKO (punches) at 4:07 of round three

Michael McDonald (19-4) defeated Eduardo Dantas (20-6) via KO (punches) at :58 of round one

Chris Honeycutt (11-2, 1 NC) defeated Leo Leite (10-2) via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)

Valentin Moldavsky (8-1) defeated Ernest James (1-1) via TKO (punches) at 4:03 of second round

Preliminary Card Results: