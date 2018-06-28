Bellator 201 Weigh-in Results & Video: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Set for First Flyweight Title Defense

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will put her Bellator flyweight championship on the line for the first time on Friday night when she meets Alejandra Lara in the Bellator 201 main event in Temecula, Calif. The bout was made official following Thursday’s weigh-in.

Macfarlane is undefeated in 5 amateur bouts and 7 professional bouts. She captured the flyweight title by defeating Emily Ducote at Bellator 186 in November.

TRENDING > Tested and Ready, Ed Ruth Makes Welterweight Debut at Bellator 201

Though most of the fighters easily made weight, a bout between Kristi Lopez and Paola Ramirez was canceled by the California State Athletic Commission after Ramirez missed weight. Lopez weighed 125.5 pounds for the flyweight contest, but Ramirez tipped the scale at 134.7 pounds, which was too much for the commission to allow the fight to continue.

Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara Weigh-In Results