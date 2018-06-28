HOT OFF THE WIRE

Bellator 201 Weigh-in Results & Video: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Set for First Flyweight Title Defense

June 28, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will put her Bellator flyweight championship on the line for the first time on Friday night when she meets Alejandra Lara in the Bellator 201 main event in Temecula, Calif. The bout was made official following Thursday’s weigh-in.

Macfarlane is undefeated in 5 amateur bouts and 7 professional bouts. She captured the flyweight title by defeating Emily Ducote at Bellator 186 in November. 

Though most of the fighters easily made weight, a bout between Kristi Lopez and Paola Ramirez was canceled by the California State Athletic Commission after Ramirez missed weight. Lopez weighed 125.5 pounds for the flyweight contest, but Ramirez tipped the scale at 134.7 pounds, which was too much for the commission to allow the fight to continue.

Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara Weigh-In Results

  • Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (125) vs. Alejandra Lara (124.6)
  • Saad Awad (159.8) vs. Ryan Couture (159.9)
  • Valerie Letourneau (126) vs. Kristina Williams (125.4)
  • Juan Archuleta (146) vs. Robbie Peralta (145.3)
  • Tyrell Fortune (244.8) vs. Giovanni Sarran (251.8)
  • Joey Davis (170.6) vs. Craig Plaskett (168.2)
  • Ed Ruth (170.7) vs. Andy Murad (170.8)
  • Jordan Young (204.8) vs. Jamal Pogues (203.7)
  • Keri Ann Melendez (116) vs. Tiani Valle (114.5)
  • Victor Rosas (135.3) vs. Ricky Furar (134.5)
  • Jay-Jay Wilson (146) vs. David Conte (145.6)
  • Jacob Rosales (155.7) vs. Joshua Jones (155.5)

               

