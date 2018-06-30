Bellator 201 Results & Highlights: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Cements Flyweight Championship

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane cemented her position as flyweight champion when she finished Alejandra Lara at Bellator 201, defending her belt for the first time.

In addition to Macfarlane putting her stamp on the Bellator women’s flyweight division, Saad Awad continued his climb up the lightweight ranks by stopping Ryan Couture in his return to the cage and Valerie Letourneau stated her case to be Macfarlane’s next challenger by taking the nod over Kristina Willaims.

Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara took place on Friday, June 29, in Temecula, Calif.

Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara Results