Bellator 201 Results & Highlights: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Cements Flyweight Championship

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane cemented her position as flyweight champion when she finished Alejandra Lara at Bellator 201, defending her belt for the first time.
In addition to Macfarlane putting her stamp on the Bellator women’s flyweight division, Saad Awad continued his climb up the lightweight ranks by stopping Ryan Couture in his return to the cage and Valerie Letourneau stated her case to be Macfarlane’s next challenger by taking the nod over Kristina Willaims.
Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara took place on Friday, June 29, in Temecula, Calif.
Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara Results
- Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (8-0) defeated Alejandra Lara (7-1) via submission (armbar) at 3:55 of round three
- Saad Awad (23-9) defeated Ryan Couture (11-6) via TKO at 4:29 of round one
- Valerie Letourneau (10-6) defeated Kristina Williams (2-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Juan Archuleta (19-1) defeated Robbie Peralta (19-9) via KO at :14 of round two
- Tyrell Fortune (5-0) defeated Giovanni Sarran (5-3) via TKO at 4:35 of round two
- Joey Davis (4-0) defeated Craig Plaskett (2-3) via unanimous decision (30-26 x3)
- Ed Ruth (6-0) defeated Andy Murad (15-3) via TKO at 4:59 of round two
- Jordan Young (9-0) defeated Jamal Pogues (4-2) via submission (armbar) at 3:15 of round three
- Keri Taylor-Melendez (2-0) defeatedd Tiani Valle (1-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:15 of round three
- Jay Jay Wilson (1-0) defeated David Conte (0-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at :59 of round one
- Jacob Rosales (8-4) defeated Joshua Jones (7-3) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
- Ricky Furar (2-1) defeated Victor Rosas (3-2, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)