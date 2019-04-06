HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredReport: Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar targeted for UFC 241

featuredTake a look at Max Holloway’s best UFC performances

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor un-retires, but has he moved on from Twitter tirades?

Dustin Poirier defeats Justin Gaethje at UFC on FOX 29

featuredDustin Poirier not even thinking about Khabib Nurmagomedov or unifying the titles right now

Believe it or not, Cris Cyborg is rooting for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35

April 6, 2019
NoNo Comments

WWE’s WrestleMania 35 has nothing to do with mixed martial arts, but it still means something to former UFC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino. 

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, who catapulted women’s MMA to a level never before seen, is competing in the first-ever women’s main event of a WrestleMania card, which is the pro wrestling juggernaut’s biggest annual event.

Despite their past rivalry, with Rousey in the main event, Cyborg has a vested interest in WrestleMania. Pro wrestling is a career avenue that Cyborg has considered at times, as well. For now, she wants to see Rousey represent MMA well, which could open a potential door for her.

Rousey and Cyborg slung insults at each other for years, but never stepped into the Octagon to fight. Maybe one day they might meet in a WWE ring.

Another side story to WrestleMania for MMA fans is that Brock Lesnar is putting his Universal Championship on the line against Seth Rollins. 

Lesnar stepped into the Octagon to issue a challenge after Daniel Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship. Lesnar hasn’t really earned a shot at the belt, but anytime he steps in the Octagon, it draws lots of eyeballs, which means he and whomever he fights make lots of money. Cormier wants to make lots of money.

TRENDING > Take a look at Max Holloway’s best UFC performances

UFC president Dana White wants Cormier to make lots of money and, of course, wants the UFC to reap the rewards of a blockbuster bout between Cormier and Lesnar. 

Insider’s believe that Lesnar losing at WrestleMania 35 would pave the way for a rumored match-up between Cormier and Lesnar sometime later this year, currently believed to be targeted for an August pay-per-view event on ESPN+. Not that Lesnar has to lose at WrestleMania for the fight to happen. He has the clout with both organizations to make the fight happen if he wants it.

Cris Cyborg states her support for Ronda Rousey in historic WrestleMania match

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA