Watch Belal Muhammad stop Sean Brady 👊 UFC Fight Video

Welterweight Belal Muhammad put himself in the contender spotlight with this finish of Sean Brady at UFC 280 last October. He’s now headed into the UFC 288 co-main event with his eyes on a stellar performance that makes him an undeniable championship challenger.

Muhammad, despite sitting at No. 4 in the UFC welterweight rankings, with Burns one spot behind him at No. 5, would be the logical next challenger to the UFC welterweight championship, right? You would think so, especially considering he hasn’t lost in his last nine outings.

That’s not where he found himself, however. Coming off of his observance of Ramadan, Muhammad was faced with Burns inserting himself as the back-up to the title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington and the next challenger for the belt.

Accepting the UFC 288 bout opposite Burns puts Muhammad back in the driver’s seat. Should he defeat Burns, he’ll reassert his position as the next in line for a shot at the UFC welterweight championship.

Before Muhammad vs. Burns at UFC 288, watch Muhammad take out Bray in Performance of the Night fashion at UFC 280.

Julianna Peña injured, Irene Aldana steps in to face Amanda Nunes at UFC 289

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady | UFC Free Fight

(Video courtesy of UFC)

UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Prudential Center

Newark, New Jersey

UFC 288 Main Card

Main Event – Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Henry Cejudo

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Henry Cejudo Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

Women’s Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes — Bryce Mitchell OUT

OUT Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

UFC 288 Preliminary Card

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Women’s Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

UFC 288 Early Prelims Card