Belal Muhammad says ‘fat’ Khamzat Chimaev needs to be more disciplined

Belal Muhammad, the No. 5 ranked welterweight contender, threw a little shade toward No. 3 ranked Khamzat Chimaev for Chimaev missing weight for UFC 279.

Chimaev not only missed weight, he tipped the scales 7.5 pounds heavy forcing a last-minute shuffling of most of the main card bouts. Instead of facing Nate Diaz in the fight card’s main event, Chimaev faced Kevin Holland and put on a dominating performance.

Muhammad posted a video on social media weighing in on Chimaev missing weight.

““It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Chimaev,” Muhammad said in the video. “You know, I have a lot of doctor friends in the field and we were talking about his medical condition. A lot of them are telling me it could be serious – of why he didn’t make weight. They say – it was like a scientific term – they called him fat. Yeah, I think that was it. He’s just fat. So maybe he starts eating healthier, starts being more disciplined, stops with the ‘llen Iverson practice. ‘We talking about practice?’ Because obviously he’s skilled.”

Muhammad also gave his opinion on Chimaev’s dominant win over Holland. Watch the entire video below.

PFL signs Muhammad Ali’s grandson to an amateur contract