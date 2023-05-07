Belal Muhammad eyes title following risky UFC 288 victory

Belal Muhammad is locked on a welterweight title shot following his short-notice victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288.

Muhammad was already ranked higher than Burns in the division before the bout, so it was a big risk for him to take a short-notice fight right after he had spent weeks fasting for his Ramadan observance. Burns was hurt early in the fight and Muhammad took advantage, dominating the bout.

He’ll now face the winner of the upcoming UFC welterweight championship fight between current titleholder Leon Edwards and challenger Colby Covington. That bout is likely to take place in late 2023.

