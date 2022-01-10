Behind-the-scenes of Francis Ngannou’s UFC 270 training camp: ‘Sicko Saturday’ | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 10, 2022
Get a behind-the-scenes look at Francis Ngannou‘s training for his upcoming heavyweight title unification fight with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

“SICKO SATURDAY is all about cardio and pushing my body to its limit without breaks and pauses. Today I am training at Xtreme Couture MMA in Las Vegas with my head couch Eric Nicksick as he puts me through the wringer with his favorite day of the week, SICKO SATURDAY,” Ngannou caption the training video.

(Video Courtesy of Francis Ngannou)

