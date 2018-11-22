HOT OFF THE WIRE
Oscar De La Hoya and Chuck Liddell - Golden Boy MMA

featuredOscar De La Hoya to Top Free Agents in MMA: ‘Give Me a Call’

Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 Pre-Fight Faceoff

featuredNo Love Lost: Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz Pre-Fight Press Conference Face-off

Curtis Blaydes UFC Denver Scrum

featuredCurtis Blaydes on Francis Ngannou: ‘He Seems to Have Lost His Swagger’

featuredSantiago Ponzinibbio Face Plants Neil Magny with Brutal Fourth Round KO

Behind the Scenes Leading Up to ONE: Conquest of Champions

November 22, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of ONE Championship)

In the lead-up to their main event at ONE CONQUEST OF CHAMPIONS, ONE Heavyweight World Title headliners Brandon Vera and Mauro Cerilli partake in the official press conference before “The Truth” heads over to a meet and greet session with his adoring fans.

TRENDING > Watch Li Jingliang Flatten Zak Ottow: UFC KO of the Week

Plus, ONE Lightweight contender Eduard Folayang works up a sweat at the open workout while his opponent, Singapore sensation Amir Khan, attends the official photoshop, giving him the opportunity to get up close and personal with the belt.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA