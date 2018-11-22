Behind the Scenes Leading Up to ONE: Conquest of Champions

(Courtesy of ONE Championship)

In the lead-up to their main event at ONE CONQUEST OF CHAMPIONS, ONE Heavyweight World Title headliners Brandon Vera and Mauro Cerilli partake in the official press conference before “The Truth” heads over to a meet and greet session with his adoring fans.

Plus, ONE Lightweight contender Eduard Folayang works up a sweat at the open workout while his opponent, Singapore sensation Amir Khan, attends the official photoshop, giving him the opportunity to get up close and personal with the belt.