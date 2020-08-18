Before they were champions: Watch Conor McGregor defeat Max Holloway

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 18, 2020
On Aug. 17, seven years ago, two future UFC featherweight champions met on the prelims of a UFC Fight Night event in Boston. Two years later, Conor McGregor would win the interim title on his way to becoming the undisputed champion, and three years after this bout Max Holloway would do the same.

Each man is now considered one of the best fighters in UFC history.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

