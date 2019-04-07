HOT OFF THE WIRE
Bare Knuckle boxing Artem Lobov vs. Jason Knight full highlights video and results

April 7, 2019
(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

UFC veterans Artem Lobov and Jason Knight fought a bloody five-round war at Bare Knuckle FC 5 on Saturday in Biloxi, Miss. 

Lobov took the unanimous nod, which sets up a grudge match between Lobov, who is one of Conor McGregor’s teammates, and former McGregor sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi. Lobov and Malignaggi have already had a few explosive encounters in the lead-up to Saturday night’s fights.

They are likely to fight at BKFC 6 on June 22.

BKFC 5: Lobov vs. Knight Full Results

  • Artem Lobov def. Jason Knight via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-46)
  • Chris Leben def. Justin Baesman via knockout at 0:25, R1
  • Christine Ferea def. Britain Hart via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 1:09, R2
  • Chase Sherman vs. Sam Shewmaker declared a split draw (50-45, 47-48, 48-48)
  • Reggie Barnett def. Rusty Crowder via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)
  • Isaac Vallie-Flagg def. Randy Hederick via TKO at 1:22, R3
  • Johnny Bedford def. Abdiel Velasquez via KO at 0:15, R4
  • Harris Stephenson def. Khalib Harris via split decision (50-47, 47-48, 49-46)
  • Sheena Starr def. Ivana Coleman via KO at 0:37, R2
  • Bobo O’Bannon def. Troy Beets via TKO, R4

