Bare Knuckle boxing Artem Lobov vs. Jason Knight full highlights video and results

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

UFC veterans Artem Lobov and Jason Knight fought a bloody five-round war at Bare Knuckle FC 5 on Saturday in Biloxi, Miss.

Lobov took the unanimous nod, which sets up a grudge match between Lobov, who is one of Conor McGregor’s teammates, and former McGregor sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi. Lobov and Malignaggi have already had a few explosive encounters in the lead-up to Saturday night’s fights.

They are likely to fight at BKFC 6 on June 22.

BKFC 5: Lobov vs. Knight Full Results