Bare Knuckle boxing Artem Lobov vs. Jason Knight full highlights video and results

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)
UFC veterans Artem Lobov and Jason Knight fought a bloody five-round war at Bare Knuckle FC 5 on Saturday in Biloxi, Miss.
Lobov took the unanimous nod, which sets up a grudge match between Lobov, who is one of Conor McGregor’s teammates, and former McGregor sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi. Lobov and Malignaggi have already had a few explosive encounters in the lead-up to Saturday night’s fights.
They are likely to fight at BKFC 6 on June 22.
TRENDING > Artem Lobov, Paulie Malignaggi promise violent encounter if fight is made for June
BKFC 5: Lobov vs. Knight Full Results
- Artem Lobov def. Jason Knight via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-46)
- Chris Leben def. Justin Baesman via knockout at 0:25, R1
- Christine Ferea def. Britain Hart via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 1:09, R2
- Chase Sherman vs. Sam Shewmaker declared a split draw (50-45, 47-48, 48-48)
- Reggie Barnett def. Rusty Crowder via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)
- Isaac Vallie-Flagg def. Randy Hederick via TKO at 1:22, R3
- Johnny Bedford def. Abdiel Velasquez via KO at 0:15, R4
- Harris Stephenson def. Khalib Harris via split decision (50-47, 47-48, 49-46)
- Sheena Starr def. Ivana Coleman via KO at 0:37, R2
- Bobo O’Bannon def. Troy Beets via TKO, R4