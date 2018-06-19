Men’s Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings (135-pound limit)

The MMAWeekly.com rankings list the Top 10 MMA fighters from around the world in each of the most widely accepted weight classes, as well as a Top 10 mixed pound-for-pound list ranking the best male and female fighters.
TJ Dillashaw was the man to supplant longtime UFC champion Renan Barao at 135 pounds. He lost the title for a blip, but regained it late in 2017 when he defeated Cody Garbrandt. Having only ever lost to three of the top fighters in the world – two of them via split decision – Dillashaw currently holds position at the head of the Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings.
Dillashaw is slated to put his belt on the line in a rematch with Garbrandt at UFC 227 in August.
Taken into consideration are a fighter’s performance in addition to win-loss record, head-to-head and common opponents, difficulty of opponents, and numerous other factors in what is the most comprehensive rankings system in the sport. The divisional rankings put a particular emphasis on recent results, while a fighter’s career, particularly if he or she has fought in multiple weight classes, adds considerable weight to the pound-for-pound ranking.
Fighters who are currently serving a drug-related suspension are not eligible for MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration until they have fought one time after the completion of said suspension.
Though we don’t have a strict timeline for fighters to compete, an athlete’s inactivity can also have an effect upon his or her MMA Top 10 Rankings consideration.
Men’s Bantamweight MMA Top 10 Rankings
- TJ Dillashaw
- Cody Garbrandt
- Dominick Cruz
- Raphael Assuncao
- Marlon Moraes
- John Lineker
- Bibiano Fernandes (8)
- Jimmie Rivera (7)
- Cody Stamman
- Darrion Caldwell
*Previous ranking in parentheses