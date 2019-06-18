BAD BLOOD, GOOD BUSINESS: The Story of Rivalries Fueling the Biggest Fights

(Courtesy of UFC)

In 2014, a brawl between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier in the MGM Grand lobby led to one of the most successful Pay-Per-Views in company history because “bad blood” sells. That only continued with the likes of Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz… well, really Conor McGregor and nearly anyone he fought.

It really started well before today’s stars with the likes of Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz, as well as Ortiz vs. Ken Shamrock. Over time, it’s proven to be an effective promotional tool.

Originally released on UFC FIGHT PASS, UFC 25 Years in Short is a 25-part documentary series celebrating the UFC silver anniversary. This compilation of short films presents 25 captivating UFC stories, one for each year of existence, and every piece stands alone as an independent feature. Viewed as a whole, these films form a larger, mosaic narrative of the UFC’s amazing evolution, fascinating characters and lasting influence.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier’s complete UFC 178 media day brawl

