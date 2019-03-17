HOT OFF THE WIRE

Backstage Video: Jorge Masvidal busts Leon Edwards open in UFC London brawl

March 16, 2019
(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

While Jorge Masvidal was conducting an interview after knocking out Darren Till in the main event of the UFC Fight Night in London, he exits the interview to confront Leon Edwards and then punches fly. Edwards suffered a cut to his face.

ESPN’s Laura Sanko recaps what occurred and UFC Senior Vice President of International and Content David Shaw answers questions at the UFC London post-fight press conference.

Following the incident, Edwards’ manager told MMAWeekly.com’s Damon Martin, “Leon is fine. We will cooperate with the UFC as they investigate the matter.”

