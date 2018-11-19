Back on Track, Ricardo Lamas Looking to Go Off Grid After Defeating Darren Elkins

(Courtesy of UFC)

Just as quickly as he got back on track, Ricardo Lamas indicated that he’s looking to go off grid… at least for the near term.

Lamas looked in great form in defeating Darren Elkins at UFC Fight Night 140 on Saturday night in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The victory ended a two-fight skid for the former title contender, and put him back in the conversation at the top of the division.

In his post-fight interview, Lamas heaped praise on his opponent, but indicated that he didn’t intend to make a quick turnaround.