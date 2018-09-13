HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Chandler - Bellator 197 weigh-in

featuredMichael Chandler Fires Back at ‘Delusional Paper Champ’ Brent Primus

featuredTyron Woodley Makes Short Work of Darren Till with Second Round Submission at UFC 228

UFC 228 Woodley vs Till Live Results

featuredUFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredDarren Till: If You Can’t Deal with the Pressure To Compete for a Title, Get Out of the Sport

B.J. Penn Returns to Face Ryan Hall at UFC 232 in December

September 12, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former two-division champion B.J. Penn isn’t done yet because he just booked a fight against submission specialist Ryan Hall at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas.

The lightweight showdown was announced by UFC officials on Wednesday night.

Penn will make his first appearance inside the Octagon since last June when he lost a majority decision to Dennis Siver, marking his fifth defeat in a row. Penn hasn’t earned a victory in the UFC since 2010 when he beat fell UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes.

While Penn has actually retired once already and then flirted with the same decision following his last fight, the former lightweight and welterweight champion is apparently ready to go again.

As for Hall, the former “Ultimate Fighter” winner has been out of action since 2016 when he earned a unanimous decision over Gray Maynard to move his UFC record to 2-0.

Unfortunately since that time, Hall hasn’t seemed all that interested in the opposition being offered to him by the UFC and he’s stayed on the sidelines.

Now it appears the chance to face a legend like Penn was the perfect way to draw him back in again as the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist will now return in December.

Penn vs. Hall will join a growing UFC 232 lineup that also includes a fight between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes in a champion versus champion clash between two of the best women’s fighters on the planet.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA