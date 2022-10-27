AZ commission to meet, discuss Anderson Silva’s pre-fight statement

Following a controversial comment made by Anderson Silva himself, then later retracted, the Arizona State Athletic Commission will be meeting to discuss the matter.
“After seeing the reports and concern for me, I’d like to clarify two important things. One, I was NEVER knocked out in sparring. I misspoke in that interview as I sometimes do when interviewing in English and exaggerated the normal back-and-forth action that occurs in sparring,” Silva told TMZ in a statement. “Second, this sparring session I referenced was in early September. The interview with MMA Weekly was done on Sept. 13 and, for some reason, just released this week. So, it wasn’t recent. More importantly, my training camp has been great. I am fit and ready to fight and the only knockout people should be worried about is the one I’m about to deliver to Jake Paul on Saturday night.”
Now it seems like the fight might be in jeopardy and the commission will be meeting on Thursday to discuss it.