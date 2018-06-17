Austin Springer Looking to Put On Best Performance at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

After nearly a year off from fighting, featherweight Austin Springer returned to fighting this past February with a third round TKO of Troy Berglund at Conquest of the Cage in February.

For Springer, not only was the win over Berglund a solid way to kick off his year, it concluded some business the two had started nearly 10 years prior.

“I faced Troy before as an amateur (in 2018), and he asked for a rematch,” Springer told MMAWeekly.com. “I kind of knew what to expect going in. I was coming off a little bit of a layoff, so I was in a rush to finish the fight right away, but when the opening came I took advantage of him.

“That’s the way you get to the big shows: you keep winning and they can’t deny you. I had a couple tough match-ups and things didn’t go my way, so going out there and having a strong performance against Troy and getting a finish was a great way to start off 2018.”

The bout against Berglund not only snapped a two fight losing streak for Springer, but it was also a good first test of the training he’s been receiving since relocating some of his training to a new gym.

“A solid year of being at Gracie Barra Portland has compounded the skills I already had; tuned up the skills I already had, added new tools and tuned up the things that I didn’t do as well and needed to work on a little bit,” Springer said. “If I fought the Austin Springer of 365 days ago, I would probably TKO him in the second round.”

Springer (10-3) will look to continue his winning ways when he faces Giga Chikadze (5-1) in a 145-pound bout in Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 19.

“(Chikadze) is a kickboxer and I’m a mixed martial arts fighter,” Springer said. “I think I can swim with him in the kickboxing department, but I don’t think he can swim with me on the mat.

“I know he’s very kick-heavy, so I don’t want to stay in that range. I either want to stay outside his kicking range or stay inside boxing range; either of those suits me better. And if it ends up on the ground that suits me better too.”

With a shot at the UFC on the line on June 16, Springer is looking to make sure he’s the fighter to get the call up when all is said and done.

“I want to put on the best performance that I am capable of,” said Springer. “I can’t control how anybody else does on that show. I can’t control how exciting they are. I can only control how I perform. I can only control my side of the fight – and that’s what’s going to happen.”